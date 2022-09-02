Smart Gateway Solutions

Tuya.com
No-Code Development

Easily build smart IoT products online with our intuitive dashboard.

MCU Low-Code Development

Use network modules to create smart products with a few lines of code.

TuyaOS

Choose your desired chips to develop smart products with TuyaOS.

Device Management

Register, monitor, manage, and update connected devices globally.

Firmware Updates (OTA)

Full, incremental, and grayscale firmware update strategies.

Device Messages

Detect events of IoT devices and apps, send messages, and action flows.
Product Solutions Center

Various perfected and cost-effective solutions quickly build your smart products.

Electrical

Multi-scenario solutions cover control of power, lighting, energy, and more.

Lighting

Industry-leading solutions for residential, commercial, and professional lighting.

Sensor

Control smart products in a smarter way to achieve an easier and safer life.

Major Appliance

Build scenario-specific smart solutions for major appliances.

Small Appliance

Smart home appliances let comfort and ease penetrate every corner of a house.

Kitchen Appliance

Cloud-based recipes and interconnected appliances bring a gourmet feast.

Pets

All kinds of smart pet products make pet care scientifically and easily.

Cleaning Robot

Fully-featured solutions for inertial navigation, laser, and vision robots.

Camera

Smart solutions for IP cameras across OS, protocols, and categories.

Smart Lock

Global platform and massive solutions cover home, apartment, hotel, and more.

Gateway

A highly secure and reliable smart control hub across protocols and categories.

Energy-Saving

Build multi-category energy PaaS solutions to create an efficient and green life.

Outdoor

Connect cellular devices worldwide and meet integration needs of outdoor categories.

Entertainment

With Tuya open platform, make digital products the center of a smart home.

More Solutions

Various perfected and cost-effective solutions quickly build your smart products.
Smart Gateway Solutions
Feature
Solutions
Smart Gateway Solutions

Smart Gateway Solutions

Smart Gateway Solutions

A highly secure and reliable smart control hub covering multiple protocols and across all categories.
A highly secure and reliable smart control hub covering multiple protocols and across all categories.
Smart Gateway Solutions
Advantages
Matrix
Scenarios
Customer Stories
Partners
Smart Gateway
The mechanism of preventing accidental deletion of sub-devices effectively resolves the problem of sub-device offline due to misoperation. Fast transfer all the stuff from the old gateway to another. In case of changing a gateway, sync all devices and scenarios to the new one with one click. Access local logs of the gateway remotely, helping to troubleshoot devices and facilitate maintenance.
Remote Control
Massive remote control code library in cloud, updated in real time. Supporting 4000+ global brands, realizing the controlling of TV, set-top boxes, network boxes, air conditioners, fans, infrared lights, audio, projectors, etc. Integrate remote control function in different products to realize remote control of home appliances. For example integrate infrared control function for the bedside switch, it becomes a wall switch product with infrared remote control capability that can control the bedroom air conditioner and TV.
Smart Control Screen
Built-in Tuya IoTOS make it compatible with most of products in the Tuya ecosystem, and can help to realize interconnection among multi brands and categories; It supports mainstream hardware platforms, Android, and Linux operating systems. Various control methods corporation, including screen operation, voice interaction, remote controlling by App, etc. Edge computing, learn user habits automatically, active sorting for common operations.
Senseless Router
For the first pairing, entering the SSID and password is not required. You just wait for the IoT Wi-Fi devices to be connected through the app. If the router updates the SSID and password, it will automatically sync them to the paired IoT Wi-Fi devices, without pairing again. Tuya's original technology—local scenario linkage across gateways and protocols, allows smart scenarios and automation to be executed without an internet connection.
Connect Hardware Products across Categories
Connection Across Categories
Connection Across Categories
Cover more than 500 smart product categories, and jointly create a smart product library for the Internet of Everything.
Things Data Model Definition
Things Data Model Definition
Unified Things Data Model runs through hardware, app, and cloud development.
Common Communication Protocols
Common Communication Protocols
Support common communication protocols including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, and NB-IoT to fit diversified scenarios.
Flexible Development Methods
Flexible Development Methods
SoC no-code development, MCU low-code development, and IoTOS development apply to different developer groups.
Plentiful Modules Available
Plentiful Modules Available
Multiple communication protocols are accessible. Network modules of different specifications all have obtained authoritative certifications worldwide.
Safe and Stable Connection
Safe and Stable Connection
Financial-level data security mechanisms and global certification of data protection regulation.
Gateway Solution Matrix
Tuya's smart gateway solutions offer one-stop smart services, including gateway hardware, cloud services, apps, and the development platform, to empower manufacturers, brands, and solution integrators. Enterprises can get a core and solid foundation to expand smart hardware systems. It interconnects with Tuya's commercial SaaS solutions such as Smart Security, Tuya Apartment, Tuya Hotel, and Tuya Commercial Lighting. With smart interconnectivity, you will explore more smart possibilities.

Smart life and enjoy attentive service.

Life Scenario

Home Mode

Meida Mode

Smart life and enjoy attentive service.

Life Scenario

Home Mode

Meida Mode

Smart life and enjoy attentive service.

Life Scenario

Home Mode

Meida Mode

Home Mode

Home Mode

Center console, gateway and remote control can be customized based on different user behaviors. For example, users can set a back home mode to turn on the lighting and air conditioner, and play some music with the welcoming words automatically when they get back home.
Media Mode

Media Mode

Smart control your indoor devices with gateway, remote control and center console. Turn on the home media mode to automatically close your curtains, change the light colors, open your TV and set-top box, where you can also change channels with voice commands easily.
Voice Control

Voice Control

It supports voice control of the alarm host products; realized Installation, removal and other functions through Echo, Google Home. Make life more easier and convenience.

Keep your family and your property safe.

Security Scenario

Keep your family and your property safe.

Security Scenario

Keep your family and your property safe.

Security Scenario
Fire Alarm

Fire Alarm

The smoke detector, gas leak detector, and carbon monoxide detector are connected to the siren alarm through the gateway. If they detect threats, you will get instant alerts from the app. We also offer value-added services to send alerts through phone calls and text messages.
Arming Scenario

Arming Scenario

Set arm mode through the gateway to monitor smart security and sensor devices in your home, such as passive infrared (PIR) sensor, contact sensor, and IP camera (IPC). If PIR detects the presence of a person, a protected door with a sensor is open, or IPC detects a face, an alarm will be triggered with a connected gateway, and you will get instant alerts from the app. We also offer value-added services to send alerts through phone calls and text messages.
Low-Cost Hardware Development
No-code Development
Quickly develop firmware online in a graphic configurator, requiring no programming skills.
MCU Low-code Development
Use plug-and-play network modules to create a smart product by writing a few lines of code to the MCU.
Open-source Hardware Solutions
Tuya provides standardized open-source hardware solutions and design references, greatly reducing your development costs.
No-code Development
Quickly develop firmware online in a graphic configurator, requiring no programming skills.
MCU Low-code Development
Use plug-and-play network modules to create a smart product by writing a few lines of code to the MCU.
Open-source Hardware Solutions
Tuya provides standardized open-source hardware solutions and design references, greatly reducing your development costs.
No-code Development
Quickly develop firmware online in a graphic configurator, requiring no programming skills.
MCU Low-code Development
Use plug-and-play network modules to create a smart product by writing a few lines of code to the MCU.
Open-source Hardware Solutions
Tuya provides standardized open-source hardware solutions and design references, greatly reducing your development costs.
Customer Stories
Partners
Got any questions? I'm happy to help!