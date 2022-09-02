Smart Gateway Solutions

Senseless Router

For the first pairing, entering the SSID and password is not required. You just wait for the IoT Wi-Fi devices to be connected through the app. If the router updates the SSID and password, it will automatically sync them to the paired IoT Wi-Fi devices, without pairing again. Tuya's original technology—local scenario linkage across gateways and protocols, allows smart scenarios and automation to be executed without an internet connection.